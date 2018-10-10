Sacci: Business confidence rises in September

The BCI increased to 93.3 from 90.5 points in August due to higher export volumes, new vehicle sales and lower inflation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) says that business confidence in the country's economy rose in September.

The BCI increased to 93.3 from 90.5 points in August due to higher export volumes, new vehicle sales and lower inflation.

Sacci says that four of the 13 sub-indices surveyed in September improved compared with August, while five were unchanged and four were negative, showing that South African businesses are still under pressure on many fronts.