Sacci: Business confidence rises in September

[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso, first witness in court
Local
The BCI increased to 93.3 from 90.5 points in August due to higher export volumes, new vehicle sales and lower inflation.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) says that business confidence in the country's economy rose in September.
The BCI increased to 93.3 from 90.5 points in August due to higher export volumes, new vehicle sales and lower inflation.
Sacci says that four of the 13 sub-indices surveyed in September improved compared with August, while five were unchanged and four were negative, showing that South African businesses are still under pressure on many fronts.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.