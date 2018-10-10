Robben Island Museum assures safety following 2017 ferry accident
More than 60 passengers and crew were rescued from the vessel after it started taking on water while returning from the world heritage site in September last year.
CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum says several safety measures have been implemented since the ferry Thandi run into trouble a year ago.
More than 60 passengers and crew were rescued from the vessel after it started taking on water while returning from the world heritage site in September last year.
Museum management earlier this week delivered a progress report to the Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Tourism.
Robben Island Museum officials say a number of recommendations have been successfully implemented.
Two harbour masters have been appointed and training and safety drills are conducted on a regular basis.
Passenger lists are now made available on every vessel leaving Nelson Mandela Gateway and the island.
A preliminary report had found the vessel ran into trouble because the skipper was unaware of unfavourable weather conditions.
The museum has, for this reason, installed additional wind monitoring equipment on the island.
Officials have reiterated the safety of passengers remains a key priority.
