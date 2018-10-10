Rand, markets boosted by Mboweni appointment as Finance Minister
The banking index strengthened by about one percent after the announcement with economists saying there was a clear thumbs up from the markets.
JOHANNESBURG – The rand and the markets were boosted by the announcement that Tito Mboweni was the next Finance Minister.
The banking index strengthened by about 1% after the announcement with economists saying there was a clear thumbs up from the markets.
Nedbank economist, Isaac Matshego, says Nhlanhla Nene made an honourable move by stepping down.
“I must say that former Minister Nhlanhle Nene should be commended for his integrity, resigning was the only right thing to do.”
The rand also strengthened after the announcement of Mboweni as Finance Minister.
It had traded above R15 to the dollar earlier on Tuesday but recovered.
Rising US interest rates have had a profound effect on the local currency and the stronger rand has been welcomed.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
Google challenges record $5bn EU antitrust fine
-
Mboweni forced to hit the ground running
-
Nene’s resignation: How did we get here?
-
Tito Mboweni 'accepted' & welcomed as new finance minister
-
JSE given 7 days to respond to Gauteng Shutdown demands
-
Rand surges following Mboweni’s appointment as finance minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.