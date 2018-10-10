Popular Topics
Go

Police raids rock Belgian football

The Belgian prosecutor’s office said 44 raids were done in the country while a further 13 more were done in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia, and Macedonia.

Club Brugge's Croatian coach Ivan Leko looks on during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 3 October 2018. Picture: AFP
Club Brugge's Croatian coach Ivan Leko looks on during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 3 October 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A massive corruption scandal has rocked Belgian football as authorities carried out 57 police raids in and around the nation in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing with agents and clubs being implicated.

The Belgian prosecutor’s office said 44 raids were done in the country while a further 13 more were done in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia, and Macedonia.

A statement from the prosecutor’s said the probe took a year and they have seen evidence of “suspect financial operations” by sports agents and indications “of possible influencing of games” over the last season.

The raids involved 184 police officials in the country and 36 in the other European nations.

It was during the investigation that signals appeared that there may have been match-fixing during the 2017-18 season.

