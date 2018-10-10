PIC rejects report its CEO pocketed R5m from VBS Bank scandal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

PIC rejects report its CEO pocketed R5m from VBS Bank scandal

Daniel Matjila says while he views the allegations as malicious and without merit, he will subject himself to any probe that arises from them.

Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: PIC
Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: PIC
5 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has rejected any suggestion that its CEO Daniel Matjila pocketed millions in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

The PIC released a statement on Wednesday evening welcoming Advocate Terry Motau’s report which reveals how 53 individuals and companies stole an estimated R1.8 billion from the bank over three years.

Motau notes a claim that R5 million was offered to the PIC boss but says he could not make a definitive finding. He recommends the claim be investigated further.

Matjila says while he views the allegations as malicious and without merit, he will subject himself to any probe that arises from them.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA