‘Perception created that ANC is on trial at Zondo commission’

CAPE TOWN - Amid growing calls from the opposition for other ministers to take their cue from Nhlanhla Nene and resign, the African National Congress (ANC) says it can’t pre-empt what they may do.

The opposition wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini after their honesty was called into question by the courts.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte says while it may be the media’s tendency to pre-judge people based on their testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture, the ANC will not.

Duarte says a perception has already been created that it is the ANC that is on trial at the inquiry.

She says while the ANC encourages its members to testify before the inquiry, the perceptions generated at the commission must be based on fact.

“Whoever goes there now must be factual themselves and not attempt to say one thing now that they may not have said before.”

But whether the ANC wants to see other ministers who have been implicated in state capture resign, Duarte said:

“I think it's going to depend on the individual, how they present themselves, and what they put to the Zondo commission and how that is understood, and what culpability might be inferred from what they say.”

She says unless a court has found one of its leaders guilty, it won't be pushing for any of those implicated in wrongdoing to resign.

