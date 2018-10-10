Panic-buying, hoarding continue in Zim amid hyperinflation fears

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Panic-buying, hoarding continue in Zim amid hyperinflation fears

In one supermarket in northern Harare Wednesday morning, customers had packed their trollies with beer, bottled water, bread and other groceries.

A picture shows empty shelves, including those for bread, in a groceries store in Harare on 9 October 2018, as Zimbabwe is experiencing renewed shortages. Picture: AFP.
A picture shows empty shelves, including those for bread, in a groceries store in Harare on 9 October 2018, as Zimbabwe is experiencing renewed shortages. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Panic-buying and hoarding are continuing in Zimbabwe, a day after Vice President Kembo Mohadi threatened to take what he called "stern measures" against people charging inflated prices for goods.

The situation deteriorated after the authorities announced new measures last week aimed at reviving the economy, which include a statement that deposits in most local bank accounts are no longer officially recognised as US dollars.

In one supermarket in northern Harare on Wednesday morning, customers had packed their trollies with beer, bottled water, bread and other groceries.

In some shops, basics like rice, cooking oil and salt had already run out.

Meanwhile, long queues of cars are snaking outside service stations with fuel.

On Tuesday, Mohadi warned that people hoarding goods would face stern measures.

And he said service stations and shops found hiking the prices of fuel and goods would have their operating licences cancelled.

Worried Zimbabweans are fearful of a repeat of 2008 when hyperinflation wiped out savings and caused chronic shortages of food, fuel and cash.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA