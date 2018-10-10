Popular Topics
Over 10K families benefit from WC Social Development services

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz this week tabled his department's annual report which obtained a clean audit for a fifth consecutive year.

FILE: Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: EWN
FILE: Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says more than 10,000 families have benefitted from its care and protection services.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz this week tabled his department's annual report which obtained a clean audit for a fifth consecutive year.

Fritz says despite ever-increasing fiscal pressure coupled with an increase in the demand for social welfare and community services, the department remains committed to delivering quality services to province's poor and vulnerable.

The report provides a breakdown on how the department has been using its R2.1 billion budget.

Department Spokesperson Cayla Murray says: “The department has opened the child play-therapy rooms which are equipped with toys and educational material. These facilities play a critical role in enabling specialists child protection social workers to assist children who’ve been physically, emotionally and/or sexually abused.”

More than R4 children were placed in foster care and nearly 400 were reunited with their families.

Murray says close to 4,000 parents and caregivers completed parent education and training programmes.

“In terms of funding, the department spent more than R649 million on services to children and families. This includes ECD child, youth care and child protection services.”

