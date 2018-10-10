Over 10K families benefit from WC Social Development services
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz this week tabled his department's annual report which obtained a clean audit for a fifth consecutive year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says more than 10,000 families have benefitted from its care and protection services.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz this week tabled his department's annual report which obtained a clean audit for a fifth consecutive year.
Fritz says despite ever-increasing fiscal pressure coupled with an increase in the demand for social welfare and community services, the department remains committed to delivering quality services to province's poor and vulnerable.
The report provides a breakdown on how the department has been using its R2.1 billion budget.
Department Spokesperson Cayla Murray says: “The department has opened the child play-therapy rooms which are equipped with toys and educational material. These facilities play a critical role in enabling specialists child protection social workers to assist children who’ve been physically, emotionally and/or sexually abused.”
More than R4 children were placed in foster care and nearly 400 were reunited with their families.
Murray says close to 4,000 parents and caregivers completed parent education and training programmes.
“In terms of funding, the department spent more than R649 million on services to children and families. This includes ECD child, youth care and child protection services.”
Popular in Local
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Barbara Hogan to implicate Zuma in testimony, commission hears
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
-
Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition
-
‘Perception created that ANC is on trial at Zondo commission’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.