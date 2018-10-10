Nzimande: Intelligence and security around train vandalism must intensify
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he believes that the latest train fire was a deliberate attack and that policing and security efforts will need to increase.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that intelligence and security around train vandalism needs to intensify.
Nzimande attended the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s briefing before Parliament's Transport committee in Cape Town on Tuesday.
While the meeting was underway, two trains were torched at Cape Town station.
Prasa says that it has suffered losses in the region of R636 million due to train fires over the past three-and-a-half years.
This number could rise in light of yesterday's fire at Cape Town station.
"We've been working with the Minister of Police but we need to escalate this further to actually involve the entire security trust. We just need to intensify the intelligence and broad security work to nail the culprits."
Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says that she too believes it is no coincidence the attacks occurred at the same time as the briefing.
"There just seems to be this deliberate attention for whatever reason, so I have no idea what message is being given to us.
Metrorail's regional manager, Richard Walker, says that a person is being questioned by police.
WATCH: Metrorail's woes continue as 2 more trains burn at Cape Town Station
