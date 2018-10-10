Nene resignation will pressure other implicated ministers to follow - analysts
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Nene's resignation on Tuesday after it was revealed that he lied about the number of times he met with the Guptas and the circumstances surrounding those meetings.
JOHANNESBURG - Analysts say that former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's resignation will hopefully put pressure on other ministers implicated in wrongdoing at the state capture inquiry to step down.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Nene's resignation on Tuesday after it was revealed that he lied about the number of times he met with the Guptas and the circumstances surrounding those meetings.
Former Reserve Bank governor, Tito Mboweni, has replaced Nene as Finance Minister.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni will hopefully send a positive message.
"The fact that Nhlanhla Nene has set the bar high and by his actions saying that if you have done something wrong, you don't wait for the court, you don't wait for the nation to have an outcry, you simply step aside in the interests of public. That will put pressure on other ministers."
The SACP's Solly Mapaila has thanked Nene for his frankness at the commission.
"It shows that the commission itself is not a toothless institution and it has repercussions for wrongdoing. We don't have to wait for the commission has given a report, we'll be able to take drastic measures.
