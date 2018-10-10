MJC condemns attack on Oudekraal Kramat caretaker
A gang of five armed assailants stormed the home of the burial place's caretaker in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has condemned an attack at the Oudekraal Kramat in Sea Point.
The MJC's Mishka Daries said: “The caretaker of the Oudekraal Kramat was attacked in the early hours of the morning around 3-4 o’clock. About five assailants attacked him. He was injured, his wife was also thrown around and had a few punches thrown at her. His mother, besides being beaten, was also thrown down the hill.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
