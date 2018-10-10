Many families still struggle to deal with members suffering from mental health
As today marks World Mental Health Day, the department says while the province's current NGOs are running well capacity remains an issue.
As Wednesday marks World Mental Health Day, the department says while the province's current NGOs are running well, capacity remains an issue.
It says another challenge for government is creating a designated mental health care budget.
The Gauteng Health Department says that it has 128 NGOs in the province which care for almost 5,000 people.
Acting Director for Mental Health in Gauteng, Kobie Marais, says there still remains a stigma around mental health.
“It’s very hard for families to cope with a mentally ill family member. Many of them would put a family member in an NGO and give very little attention.”
Marais says depression also remains a constant problem.
She says it’s important for people to remember that mental illness doesn't discriminate and can affect all people.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
