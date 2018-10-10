Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition

It's unclear what led to Tuesday's fall which resulted to the man being injured.

JOHANNESBURG – Discovery says the who jumped from an upper floor of its building in Sandton is in a stable condition in hospital.

The company has on Twitter described the incident as a sensitive situation.

The company says that employees are receiving counselling as a result of the incident.

Discovery CEO Jonathan Bloomberg says the company respects the privacy of the individual.

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.