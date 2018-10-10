Man sentenced to 20 years for raping girl (7)

The rapist was handed his punishment on Tuesday. He lured the little girl to his home, in October 2016, while she was playing with friends.

CAPE TOWN - Almost two years after raping a 7-year-old girl in the Tsomo area, a man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

The rapist was handed his punishment on Tuesday.

He lured the little girl to his home in October 2016 while she was playing with friends.

The police's Jackson Manatha says: “The victim was left by her mother as her mother was going to church. While she was playing with other children, the accused called her to his house and she went to the house of the accused. The door was closed and she was raped by the accused.”

