Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton

A caller shares their eyewitness account of the incident at the Discovery building in Sandton.

An eyewitness has described seeing a man jump from the 6th floor of the Discovery building in Sandton on Tuesday afternoon.

The man is believed to be a staff member of the financial services company.

Apparently, he's alive, they just took him out of the building. Suzanne, caller

We heard the thud. It was horrific. Suzanne, caller

Discovery has confirmed the man fell from its Sandton building and says he's in a stable condition in hospital.

