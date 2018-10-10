US Treasury chief warns China against currency devaluations
World
A caller shares their eyewitness account of the incident at the Discovery building in Sandton.
An eyewitness has described seeing a man jump from the 6th floor of the Discovery building in Sandton on Tuesday afternoon.
The man is believed to be a staff member of the financial services company.
Apparently, he's alive, they just took him out of the building.Suzanne, caller
We heard the thud. It was horrific.Suzanne, caller
Discovery has confirmed the man fell from its Sandton building and says he's in a stable condition in hospital.
This article first appeared on 702 : Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.