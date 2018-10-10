Makwetu: Govt racked up irregular expenditure of at least R50bn
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is briefing a joint meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committees on Public Accounts and Appropriations on the outcomes of the 2017/18 audit of national and provincial departments and their entities.
CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has revealed that the government racked up irregular expenditure of at least R50 billion during the past financial year, an increase of nearly R5 billion on the previous year.
Fruitless and wasteful expenditure soared by 200%, from just under R1 billion to R2.5 billion rand.
Unauthorised spending rose by 38%, to just over R2 billion rand.
Makwetu is briefing a joint meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committees on Public Accounts and Appropriations on the outcomes of the 2017/18 audit of national and provincial departments and their entities.
He’s painted a grim picture of declining financial health and growing losses, with only limited improvement in some areas.
Popular in Business
-
Economic experts praise Mboweni appointment, await budget speech
-
Rand steady in early trade
-
Rand, markets boosted by Mboweni appointment as Finance Minister
-
Nene’s resignation: How did we get here?
-
Rand surges following Mboweni’s appointment as finance minister
-
JSE given 7 days to respond to Gauteng Shutdown demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.