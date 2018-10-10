Makwetu: Govt racked up irregular expenditure of at least R50bn

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is briefing a joint meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committees on Public Accounts and Appropriations on the outcomes of the 2017/18 audit of national and provincial departments and their entities.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has revealed that the government racked up irregular expenditure of at least R50 billion during the past financial year, an increase of nearly R5 billion on the previous year.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure soared by 200%, from just under R1 billion to R2.5 billion rand.

Unauthorised spending rose by 38%, to just over R2 billion rand.

He’s painted a grim picture of declining financial health and growing losses, with only limited improvement in some areas.