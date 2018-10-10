[LISTEN] 'Production line of potential ANC leaders has run out'
Radio 702 | Following the appointment of Tito Mboweni as the new Finance Minister, some experts say that ANC’s constant appointment and recycling of old leaders, reflects how it has run out of potential leaders.
JOAHHESNBURG - While political analysts and economists say they feel reassured with the appointment of Tito Mboweni as the country’s new Finance Minister, some experts say that the ANC’s constant appointment and recycling of old leaders, reflects how it has run out of potential leaders.
Public policy specialist and lecturer Kagiso Pooe says: "We are getting someone who was good for the 90s and now we must look where South Africa is. And what also speaks to me is the fact that the production line of potential ANC leaders has run out.”
Referring to Mboweni’s tweet from earlier this year, where he called for younger people to be employed in Cabinet roles, Pooe says the country needs someone who is “relatively untouched in this issue.”
He says the country needs someone who is “clean.”
Listen to the full audio above.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
