[LISTEN] Analysts: Mboweni’s appointment a positive step for economy

Radio 702 | Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says the appointment of Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister is a positive step for the economy.

JOHANNESBURG -With the recent appointment of Tito Mboweni as the country’s finance minister, some analysts and experts have regarded this move as very important for South Africa’s economy.

Independent policy and political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says the appointment of Mboweni is a positive step.

“Had the president appointed someone else with little or no profile and was less familiar with the field of finance and the economy, it would have actually caused all kinds of jitteriness within the market and in society.

“But Tito Mboweni is one person who has had quite extensive experience in government and as the governor of the Reserve Bank.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)