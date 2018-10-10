Links replaces Vilakazi in Bafana squad

Sibusiso Vilakazi sustained the injury during the senior men’s national team practice game against Supersport United in Sunninghill on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is out of the Seychelles games after rupturing his left tendon Achilles, Bafana Bafana Doctor Thulani Ngwenya confirmed on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by the Cape Town City winger Gift Links.

Vilakazi sustained the injury during the senior men’s national team practice game against Supersport United in Sunninghill on Wednesday morning.

The senior national team won 1-0 through a goal by Lebo Mothiba in the first half.

Coach Stuart Baxter used a different team in the second half as he went about assessing all the players in camp.

It was during the first half when Vilakazi went down under an innocuous challenge and from his grimacing reaction, one could tell he knew his time with the national team during this period was over.

Bafana Bafana take on Seychelles in back-to-back matches with the first match pencilled for Saturday at FNB Stadium and the two teams face each other again next Tuesday in the Indian Ocean Island. The Saturday match kicks off at 3 pm.

South Africa are second on the log with four points, together with log leaders Libya and the two coming games will prove crucial in shaping who will qualify for 2019 Afcon tournament in Cameroon.

Bafana looked sharp for most of the period against a first-team Supersport United side that didn’t sit back for the entire duration of the match.