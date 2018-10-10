KZN Transport Dept top offender in irregular expenditure
KwaZulu-Natal’s Transport Department is the top offender, with nearly R5.5 billion in irregular expenditure, most of it due to non-compliance with the law and poor contract management.
CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has listed the top 10 offenders who together are responsible for the bulk of the more than R50 billion in irregular expenditure racked up by national and provincial departments and their entities during the past financial year.
The initial amount came in at just over R45 billion, but audits completed later accounted for a further four point eight billion, of which Prasa was responsible for R3.9 billion.
The province’s Health Department also made the list.
The Water Trading Entity accounted for R4.5 billion, the bulk of it related to contracts awarded in previous years.
The Department of Water and Sanitation had nearly R2 billion in irregular expenditure, mostly due to non-compliance with procurement processes. Correctional Services incurred R1.8 billion in irregular expenditure.
Others listed include the Free State’s Police, Roads and Transport Department, North West’s Public Works and Roads Department and Gauteng’s Departments of Transport, Health and Human Settlements.
