Irregular expenditure: the Top 10 offenders
Which South African government departments racked up the most irregular expenditure?
CAPE TOWN - Which government departments and entities were responsible for most of the R50 billion in irregular expenditure racked up during the past financial year?
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday revealed that this R50 billion represents an increase of nearly R5 billion on the previous year.
Here's the list of Top 10 offenders:
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport R5.48 billion
Water Trading Entity R4.56 billion
Gauteng Roads and Transport R2 billion
Department of Water and Sanitation R1.97 billion
Department of Correctional Services R1.89 billion
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health R1.8 billion
Gauteng Department of Health R1.7 billion
Free State Police, Roads and Transport R1.6 billion
Gauteng Human Settlements R1.38 billion
North West Public Works and Roads R1.13 billion
Popular in Local
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition
-
All the president's men: SA's finance ministers since 1994
-
Zondo calls on those implicated in state capture to make submissions
-
Donors raise R46K for Dros rape victim
-
Duarte 'keen' to testify on ANC role in establishing ANN7, 'The New Age'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.