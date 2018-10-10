'I have done no favours for the Guptas'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

'I have done no favours for the Guptas'

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that a false narrative is being created that he helped the family to capture the state.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that he’s never done any favours for the Gupta family nor received any gratification from them.

Gigaba made a late night appearance before Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday night to again defend accusations that he acted improperly in granting citizenship to four family members of Gupta brother, Ajay.

Gigaba says that a false narrative is being created that he helped the family to capture the state.

"I at no stage assisted the Gupta family or any private interest group to capture the state."

The minister says that he is being falsely accused of facilitating state capture.

He has, however, conceded that the department has for years failed to submit a list of naturalised citizens to Parliament as required by law.

But he says that this was not done even before he became the minister, and thus it cannot be viewed as an attempt to cover up the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta’s wife, mother and two sons.

"I have done no favours for the Guptas, neither have I received any gratification from them."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA