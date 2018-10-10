Google challenges record $5bn EU antitrust fine
The European Commission in its July decision said Google had abused its market dominance since 2011.
BRUSSELS – Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday challenged a record $5 billion fine imposed by European Union antitrust regulators three months ago for using its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.
“We have now filed our appeal of the EC’s Android decision at the General Court of the EU,” Google said in an email. It had previously said it would take the case to Europe’s second highest court in Luxembourg.
The company referred to arguments put forward by Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on the day of the EU ruling in July, of which the main one is that Android has created more choice for consumers, not less.
The European Commission in its July decision said Google had abused its market dominance since 2011. Android, used by device makers for free, is found on about 80 percent of the world’s smartphones.
EU competition enforcers had said Google’s illegal practices included forcing manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and its Chrome browser together with its Google Play app store on their Android devices,
The EU antitrust authorities said the company also paid manufacturers to pre-install only Google Search and blocked them from using rival Android systems.
The complex case could take several years before judges rule on it. A final appeal is possible at Europe’s top court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, but only on points of law.
Popular in World
-
Trump's UN envoy Nikki Haley quits, denies 2020 ambitions
-
Hurricane Michael gains strength as Floridians flee to higher ground
-
Body found inside plane days after it ditched into Pacific lagoon
-
Turkey says will search consulate where Saudi journalist vanished
-
Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship
-
Indonesian authorities bar all foreign aid workers from disaster sites
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.