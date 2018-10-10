'Good acceptance' of Nene’s resignation at Treasury
Nhlanhla Nene resigned on Tuesday, a few days after making shocking revelations that he has visited the Gupta family's Saxonwold home on more than four occasions.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele says there's a general acceptance of Nhlanhla Nene's resignation at National Treasury.
This contradicted a statement he made in 2016 that he only bumped into the family members at public gatherings.
He apologised for this lie and for meeting the Guptas at their private home and not in his office or public place, saying he should have known better.
Gungubele says the confusion this whole saga created was not good for Treasury.
“To the Treasury team, a decision has been taken. Clarity was key because once there is clarity, their way is clear. Generally, there is good acceptance.”
Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has replaced Nene as finance minister.
LISTEN: Analysts: Mboweni’s appointment a positive step for economy
