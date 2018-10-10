Gigaba: My relationship with Guptas was strictly professional
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told the Home Affairs Committee that just because he interacted with the family and attended some of their events it does not mean that he was beholden to them.
CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has described his relationship with the Gupta family as strictly professional.
He says that as a public representative, it is inherent of the role to interact with many stakeholders.
Gigaba told Parliament in a late night sitting of the Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday night, that just because he interacted with the family and attended some of their events, including the controversial Sun City wedding, does not mean that he was beholden to them.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Haniff Hoosen first got Gigaba’s back up by asking him to describe his relationship with the Gupta family.
"I was trying to say it was not personal like we are buddy-buddies."
Hoosen then pressed him about invitations that Gigaba accepted from them.
Gigaba said that he attended two Diwali celebrations during his first tenure as Home Affairs Minister - one at their Saxonwold home and another in Lenasia.
But he refused to name other ministers whom he said also attended.
"I would like to answer questions about the naturalisation of the Gupta family members and not stray from the purpose of this inquiry."
Gigaba has denied receiving calls from the brothers on his personal cellphone and says he’s also never met them outside of South Africa.
Popular in Politics
-
'Release of info no accident. EFF appears to back the Jacob Zuma faction'
-
Mboweni forced to hit the ground running
-
Paul O'Sullivan issues ultimatum to ‘Sunday Times’ to retract ‘fake’ stories
-
Matter of time before more high-level Gupta dealings exposed, say analysts
-
Nene’s resignation: How did we get here?
-
How 'pensioner' Tito Mboweni keeps it lit on Twitter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.