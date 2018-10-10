Gardner to referee Boks vs England clash

World Rugby has confirmed the match official appointments for a bumper programme of 45 men’s international matches during the November period.

CAPE TOWN - Australian referee Angus Gardner will be in charge of the Springboks’ opening Test of their End of Year tour against England at Twickenham on Saturday 3 November, World Rugby confirmed.

With the start of the Rugby World Cup 2019 less than a year away, the matches provide important preparation for teams and match officials alike, and match official performances over the period will be taken into account when the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee meets to select the team for rugby’s showcase event.

The Springboks start their Castle Lager Outgoing Tour with a visit to Twickenham in London on 3 November where they face England in what will be the two teams’ fourth meeting this year. The South Africans won a close-fought Castle Lager Incoming Series 2-1 at home in June.

Welshman Nigel Owens will be the man in charge of the Springboks’ second tour match a week later, on 10 November, against France in the Stade de France in Paris.

Frenchman Romain Poite then takes charge of the Boks’ third tour fixture, when they take on Scotland on 17 November at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The Springboks then complete their tour a week later, on Saturday 24 November, when they visit the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to take on Wales in their last Test game of the year, with Luke Pearce of England set to be the man in the middle.

Several South African match officials will also be in action during the very busy November schedule of international rugby fixtures. Jaco Peyper is one of the assistant referees while Marius Jonker is the TMO when England host the All Blacks on 10 November at Twickenham.

Peyper is also the referee for the England versus Wallabies clash on Saturday 24 November at Twickenham, where Jonker will operate as the TMO.

And Peyper will also take charge of the Test between Hong Kong and Kenya on 17 November in Marseille in France, and Rasta Rasivhenge will referee the match between Russia and Namibia in the Kuban Stadium, Krasnodar in Russia on 10 November.

And also on 17 November, Jonker is TMO at Twickenham when England face Japan and Rashivenge has been assigned assistant referee duties in Gloucester where Uruguay are due to take on Fiji.