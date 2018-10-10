Gang-hit CT communities await deployment of specialised units
An additional 95 officers are expected to be deployed from next month.
CAPE TOWN - Gang-plagued Cape Town communities are waiting to see if Police Minister Bheki Cele makes good on his promise to deploy specialised officers to the areas.
An additional 95 officers are expected to be deployed from next month.
The move comes after a teenager died after he was caught in a gang shooting last week in Hanover Park.
One resident says they fear for their children's lives in Hanover Park every day.
"We as the community are very upset about the gang violence because our children have been raised inside the house like animals in a cage because we can’t let them play outside. We don’t feel safe because we don’t know what corner they’re going to come from."
WATCH: Cele announces the deployment of an anti-gang unit in Hanover Park.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition
-
Makwetu: Govt racked up irregular expenditure of at least R50bn
-
All the president's men: SA's finance ministers since 1994
-
Man sentenced to 20 years for raping girl (7)
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.