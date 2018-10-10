Gang-hit CT communities await deployment of specialised units

An additional 95 officers are expected to be deployed from next month.

CAPE TOWN - Gang-plagued Cape Town communities are waiting to see if Police Minister Bheki Cele makes good on his promise to deploy specialised officers to the areas.

The move comes after a teenager died after he was caught in a gang shooting last week in Hanover Park.

One resident says they fear for their children's lives in Hanover Park every day.

"We as the community are very upset about the gang violence because our children have been raised inside the house like animals in a cage because we can’t let them play outside. We don’t feel safe because we don’t know what corner they’re going to come from."

WATCH: Cele announces the deployment of an anti-gang unit in Hanover Park.

