Gaga, Serena Williams, Styles and Gucci star to host Met gala
Organised every year by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Gala is a fundraising dinner for its Costume Institute.
NEW YORK - Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci's star designer Alessandro Michele will co-chair next year's Met Gala with Anna Wintour, museum officials said Tuesday.
Announcing The Met Gala 2019 Theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Inspired By Susan Sontag's Essay - (May 9 through September 8, 2019). Co-Chairs: #AnnaWintour @ladygaga #AlessandroMichele @Harry_Styles @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/Tc72I5o0vz— Met Gala (@themetgala) October 9, 2018
It is run by Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, whose influence is such that the space dedicated to the Costume Institute since 2014 has been called the Anna Wintour Costume Center.
Trading shrewdly on her name, the high priestess of fashion has managed to turn the event into a can't-miss collision of the creative world from fashion to film to theater to TV to sport - and anyone ready to pay for the $30,000 ticket.
The theme of the 6 May, 2019 Gala will be camp style, as defined by US writer Susan Sontag.
"Camp's disruptive nature and subversion of modern aesthetic values has often been trivialized, but this exhibition will reveal its profound influence on both high art and popular culture," said Max Hollein, director of The Met.
