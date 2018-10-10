First witness testifies in Pastor Omotoso's human trafficking trial

Pastor Timothy Omotoso allegedly targeted his congregants and is accused of sexually abusing several young women at his Durban church.

PORT ELIZABETH - One of televangelist Timothy Omotoso's alleged victims has been called as the State's first witness to testify in his human trafficking trial.

Omotoso along with two women, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.

The pastor was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.

Sulani and Sitho are accused of recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation.

The State's first witness was 13 years old when she first joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2009.

Cheryl Zondi is now 22 years old.

At the age of 14, she attended a church meeting in KwaZulu-Natal and Omotoso offered her a place to stay at his Umhlanga home.

The witness has testified between 20 and 30 other girls were also at the house

During the second night of her stay, she claims she was told to go to Omotoso's office where she found him in a bed.

She claims he then sexually abused her and after her ordeal, the pastor allegedly asked her to pray with him.

Zondi's told the court that the pastor said what happened was between the two of them and God.

Omotoso then allegedly threatened her to keep quiet.

WATCH: Pastor Omotoso, the first witness in court