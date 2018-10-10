First witness testifies in Pastor Omotoso's human trafficking trial
Pastor Timothy Omotoso allegedly targeted his congregants and is accused of sexually abusing several young women at his Durban church.
PORT ELIZABETH - One of televangelist Timothy Omotoso's alleged victims has been called as the State's first witness to testify in his human trafficking trial.
Omotoso along with two women, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.
The pastor was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.
Sulani and Sitho are accused of recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation.
The State's first witness was 13 years old when she first joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2009.
Cheryl Zondi is now 22 years old.
At the age of 14, she attended a church meeting in KwaZulu-Natal and Omotoso offered her a place to stay at his Umhlanga home.
The witness has testified between 20 and 30 other girls were also at the house
During the second night of her stay, she claims she was told to go to Omotoso's office where she found him in a bed.
She claims he then sexually abused her and after her ordeal, the pastor allegedly asked her to pray with him.
Zondi's told the court that the pastor said what happened was between the two of them and God.
Omotoso then allegedly threatened her to keep quiet.
WATCH: Pastor Omotoso, the first witness in court
Popular in Local
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition
-
All the president's men: SA's finance ministers since 1994
-
Zondo calls on those implicated in state capture to make submissions
-
Donors raise R46K for Dros rape victim
-
Duarte 'keen' to testify on ANC role in establishing ANN7, 'The New Age'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.