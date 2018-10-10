Fidelity security guard shot dead in PE

It is understood he was part of an armed convoy escorting a delivery vehicle when they were attacked on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Fidelity security guard has been shot dead in Port Elizabeth.

It is understood he was part of an armed convoy escorting a delivery vehicle when they were attacked on Tuesday.

The police’s Andre Beetge said: “Whilst on the scene, a Fidelity guard, a 40-year-old male that accompanied the driver and assistant, climbed out the vehicle and went to the shop entrance. At the entrance, there were four males that came into the shop.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)