FeesMustFall activist Fasiha Hasan glitches Student Peace Prize

-
DA calls for probe into Jeppe Street Clinic’s R3m renovationsLocal
-
Over 10K families benefit from WC Social Development servicesLocal
-
[WATCH] Nehawu protests against Sassa's biometric systemLocal
-
Makwetu: Govt’s R50bn in irregular expenditure could riseLocal
-
MJC condemns attack on Oudekraal Kramat caretakerLocal
-
[WATCH] Giving up hope: My suicide confessionLocal
Popular Topics
-
Over 10K families benefit from WC Social Development servicesLocal
-
[WATCH] Nehawu protests against Sassa's biometric systemLocal
-
Makwetu: Govt’s R50bn in irregular expenditure could riseLocal
-
MJC condemns attack on Oudekraal Kramat caretakerLocal
-
[WATCH] Giving up hope: My suicide confessionLocal
-
KZN Transport Dept top offender in irregular expenditureLocal
Popular Topics
-
WC Cabinet pens request to Cele for more police resourcesSport
-
Gardner to referee Boks vs England clashSport
-
Xasa: Heads will roll at SascocSport
-
Specman signs with Blue Bulls, several players extend contracts till 2020Sport
-
CSA accepts ICC findings on spinner Ntozakhe's bowling actionSport
-
UFC boss: Nurmagomedov won't be stripped of UFC titleSport
Popular Topics
-
Should alcohol ads be banned? Have your sayLocal
-
Barbie deployed to close 'Dream Gap' for young girlLifestyle
-
Sha-sha: Cassper Nyovest wishes new finance minister wellLocal
-
'Uzalo' officially SA's most watched show with over 10.2m viewersLifestyle
-
Google unveils new Pixel phone, adds tablet in Apple challengeLifestyle
-
[OPINION] World Mental Health Day and a can of worms walk into TwitterOpinion
-
#WorldMentalHealthDay: Are we doing enough to assist young people?Lifestyle
-
Gaga, Serena Williams, Styles and Gucci star to host Met galaLifestyle
-
Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard early favourites for Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Duarte keen to appear before Zondo CommissionPolitics
-
State capture commission delayed by a month due to late submissionsPolitics
-
‘Perception created that ANC is on trial at Zondo commission’Politics
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank lootBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Production line of potential ANC leaders has run out'Politics
-
Duarte 'keen' to testify on ANC role in establishing ANN7, 'The New Age'Politics
Popular Topics
-
[SATIRE] Nene, this is why you dropped out of my Lies 101 courseOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Mental Health Day and a can of worms walk into TwitterOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s stimulus package shows power is finely balanced in the ANCOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Nobel Peace Prize awarded for campaigns against sexual violenceOpinion
-
[OPINION] Social media is making it harder to protect the identities of suspectsOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA's electoral system is weak on accountabilityOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank lootBusiness
-
3 processes used to loot identified in VBS Bank 'heist’ reportBusiness
-
'Good acceptance' of Nene’s resignation at TreasuryBusiness
-
Eskom contributes lion's share to irregular expenditure at SOEsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Analysts: Mboweni’s appointment a positive step for economyBusiness
-
Sacci: Business confidence rises in SeptemberBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
#FeesMustFall activist Fasiha Hasan glitches Student Peace Prize
The accolade was given to Hasan by Norwegian students for her role as one of the leaders of the Fees Must Fall movement.
JOHANNESBURG - South African student activist Fasiha Hasan has been awarded the student peace prize.
The accolade was given to Hasan by Norwegian students for her role as one of the leaders of the Fees Must Fall movement that’s been fighting for fee-free tertiary education.
Hasan is the former wits student representative council secretary-general.
The prize was established in 1999 and is given to students or organisations that promote peace, human rights and democracy.
Hasan says she dedicates her award to all students who fought for access to free higher education.
“Being awarded the Student Peace Prize is definitely some form of affirmation because there were many critics and naysayers against Fee Must Fall and free education. And to be acknowledged on such an international stage affirms the fact that students, despite all the difficulties, were doing the right thing.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.