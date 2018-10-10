Popular Topics
#FeesMustFall activist Fasiha Hasan glitches Student Peace Prize

The accolade was given to Hasan by Norwegian students for her role as one of the leaders of the Fees Must Fall movement.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African student activist Fasiha Hasan has been awarded the student peace prize.

The accolade was given to Hasan by Norwegian students for her role as one of the leaders of the Fees Must Fall movement that’s been fighting for fee-free tertiary education.

Hasan is the former wits student representative council secretary-general.

The prize was established in 1999 and is given to students or organisations that promote peace, human rights and democracy.

Hasan says she dedicates her award to all students who fought for access to free higher education.

“Being awarded the Student Peace Prize is definitely some form of affirmation because there were many critics and naysayers against Fee Must Fall and free education. And to be acknowledged on such an international stage affirms the fact that students, despite all the difficulties, were doing the right thing.”

