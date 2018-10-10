Energy Dept proposes setting maximum price for 93 octane petrol

If passed, the regulation would set a ceiling for the amount merchants could charge for 93 octane petrol.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department says industry players have been given an opportunity to comment on the possibility of setting a maximum price for 93 octane petrol.

The department has sent out the proposal in a letter to those involved but has stressed that nothing has been set in stone.

If passed, the regulation would set a ceiling for the amount merchants could charge for 93 octane petrol.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says if this became a reality it could help consumers.

“This is absolutely just a proposal from the Department of Energy and nothing has been set in stone or confirmed at all. Obviously, from a consumer point of view that would be very welcomed news.

"I think consumers across the board will be very happy if there was competition in terms of the fuel price. They can then shop around for fuel that is cheaper from one station to the next.”

