Duarte 'keen' to testify on ANC role in establishing ANN7, 'The New Age'
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says that the ANC is not judging Nhlanhla Nene for the testimony he gave last week.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says that while it supports its members giving testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, their testimony must be based on fact.
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says that the party is not judging Nhlanhla Nene for the testimony he gave last week.
She says that Nene did not inform the party of his decision to resign, nor whether he will remain as an MP.
Duarte says that she’s keen to appear before the state capture inquiry to talk about the role the party played in the establishment of Gupta-owned media companies, The New Age and ANN7.
But she’s cautioned about judging those who’ve given testimony and those they’ve named.
"It should not be a perspective of a view that is put about an individual that governs how the Zondo Commission will finally make its own conclusions."
She says that the party has not discussed Nene's resignation, but accepts his decision as one that sits well with himself.
The ANC says the tripartite alliance was consulted about Tito Mbowneni’s appointment as his replacement, as an individual au fait with the economic direction the party hopes to take.
