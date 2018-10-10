Donors raise R46K for Dros rape victim

The campaign, created by anonymous concerned citizens on BackaBuddy, will go towards helping the little girl get therapy and rebuild her life.

JOHANNESBURG - A fundraising campaign to collect money to help the seven-year-old girl raped at a Dros restaurant last month has raised over R46,000.

The campaign, created by anonymous concerned citizens on BackaBuddy, will go towards helping the little girl get therapy and rebuild her life.

"We prefer to remain anonymous in this campaign – We don't need any recognition or importance out of it. What's important is that we come together as concerned South Africans, and help this young victim whose life has all but been destroyed. Our team was saddened and disturbed by the events and our hearts go out to the victim and her family," said one of the campaign creators.

The campaign went live on 3 October and has thus far raised R 46,879.39 with contributions from 55 contributors.

One donor contributed R31,018.97.

“Therapy is very costly these days and we know for many people it is not possible to pay for it. Having said that, we are also happy for the family to use these funds in any way they see fit. We trust the family will know best what to do to help their daughter under the circumstances. And we will certainly not dictate how the money should be spent.

All funds raised with this initiative will be strictly managed by BackaBuddy. Funds will only be released to the family directly or to relevant practitioners identified by the family. The campaign creators will have no access to the funds.