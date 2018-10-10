Social Development suspends Sassa's biometric system amid Nehawu strike
The union had voiced concerns about the system saying staff were not skilled enough to use it and that beneficiaries were suffering as a result.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Development Department has on Wednesday agreed to suspend the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s biometric system following talks between Minister Susan Shabangu and National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).
The union had voiced concerns about the system saying staff were not skilled enough to use it and that beneficiaries were suffering as a result.
It's also believed employees are seeking extra pay for these services.
Nehawu says this doesn't mean the strike is over as a mandate will be handed over to its members on Thursday, at which point a decision will be taken on whether to continue the stay away.
At the same time, the department says discussions on the biometric system will continue.
The Social Development Departments Cayla Murray says: “The provincial minister of social development in the Western Cape welcomes the resolution to suspend the biometrics, the provincial minister will be meeting with the national minister tomorrow in Johannesburg.”
WATCH: Nehawu protests against Sassa's biometric system
DISRUPTIONS
The Western Cape Social Development Department says operations at some of its offices were hampered by Wednesday's Sassa strike.
Workers affiliated to Nehawu picketed at Sassa offices in Khayelitsha, Eerste River and Kraaifontein.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says the delivery of other services at these offices were completely disrupted.
Nehawu provincial secretary Emelia Maloi says: “This system is disadvantaging our members and the beneficiaries. When you go through the system and you have to put in your thumbs, it can’t read you then the beneficiaries have to be sent to Home Affairs and come back.”
Popular in Local
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Barbara Hogan to implicate Zuma in testimony, commission hears
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
-
Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition
-
‘Perception created that ANC is on trial at Zondo commission’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.