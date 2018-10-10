Social Development suspends Sassa's biometric system amid Nehawu strike

The union had voiced concerns about the system saying staff were not skilled enough to use it and that beneficiaries were suffering as a result.

CAPE TOWN - The Social Development Department has on Wednesday agreed to suspend the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s biometric system following talks between Minister Susan Shabangu and National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

The union had voiced concerns about the system saying staff were not skilled enough to use it and that beneficiaries were suffering as a result.

It's also believed employees are seeking extra pay for these services.

Nehawu says this doesn't mean the strike is over as a mandate will be handed over to its members on Thursday, at which point a decision will be taken on whether to continue the stay away.

At the same time, the department says discussions on the biometric system will continue.

The Social Development Departments Cayla Murray says: “The provincial minister of social development in the Western Cape welcomes the resolution to suspend the biometrics, the provincial minister will be meeting with the national minister tomorrow in Johannesburg.”

DISRUPTIONS

The Western Cape Social Development Department says operations at some of its offices were hampered by Wednesday's Sassa strike.

Workers affiliated to Nehawu picketed at Sassa offices in Khayelitsha, Eerste River and Kraaifontein.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says the delivery of other services at these offices were completely disrupted.

Nehawu provincial secretary Emelia Maloi says: “This system is disadvantaging our members and the beneficiaries. When you go through the system and you have to put in your thumbs, it can’t read you then the beneficiaries have to be sent to Home Affairs and come back.”