Death toll from Nigeria floods reaches 199

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Death toll from Nigeria floods reaches 199

The almost annual floods are the worst since 2012 when at least 363 people died.

A man gestures next to his flooded house following heavy rain near the Nigerian town of Lokoja in Kogi State on 14 September 2018. Picture: AFP
A man gestures next to his flooded house following heavy rain near the Nigerian town of Lokoja in Kogi State on 14 September 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

ABUJA - The death toll from floods across much of central and southern Nigeria has reached 199, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday, almost doubling the number of people killed from three weeks earlier.

The almost annual floods, exacerbated by poor infrastructure and lack of planning to protect against inundation, are the worst since 2012 when at least 363 people died.

This year floods have hit one-third of Nigeria's 36 states since late August, affecting 1.92 million people and displacing over 560,000 of them, said the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema).

Nigeria's rainy season is now drawing to a close, but flood waters could take time to recede, while humanitarian needs are pressing and diseases such as cholera are a major risk, said the agency.

Flooding in recent years has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in Nigeria, Africa's biggest energy producer, and most populous country.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA