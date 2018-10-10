DA calls for probe into Jeppe Street Clinic’s R3m renovations

The clinic is set to close down as it poses safety risks to the staff and patients at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a probe into alleged corruption into the R3 million renovation of Jeppe Street clinic in central Johannesburg.

The DA’s Jack Bloom has accused the Department of Infrastructure Development of paying millions to contractors to refurbish the place to make it safe but has failed to do so.

Bloom says he is shocked by the decision as it will affect over 2,500 patients and employees.

“We need accountability, a full investigation, we need to know why R3 million was fruitlessly spent trying to fix this clinic and we need to try to reopen the clinic as soon as possible because of these patients that are now inconvenienced. There’s 2,500 people who now have to go to a further clinic.”