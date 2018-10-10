CSA accepts ICC findings on spinner Ntozakhe's bowling action

The national selection panel will now discuss possible replacement options regarding the ICC Women’s World T20, with an announcement to be made shortly.

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) acknowledges and respects the findings of the ICC’s assessment and have taken immediate steps to work with Raisibe Ntozakhe in the aim of rehabilitating her as soon as possible for her to return to action. She will be based at the CSA Centre of Excellence and will work with high-performance manager Vincent Barnes to remodel her action.

“The timing of this issue for Raisibe and for our World T20 squad is clearly inopportune but we need to deal with it. We will work hard to remedy her action and have her retested as soon as practically possible,” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“We are fortunate to have invested in an ICC accredited Laboratory in South Africa and this will certainly make a quick turnaround possible.”

Independent tests conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Raisibe Ntozakhe’s bowling action revealed that the off-spinner’s bowling action is illegal and contravenes Article 6.1.2 of the ICC Regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspected illegal bowling actions.

The assessment revealed that all of her deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations.

Ntozakhe was reported during ICC Women’s Championship ODI between the West Indies and South Africa on 16 September 2018 in Barbados and subsequently underwent an independent assessment of her bowling action on 28 September 2018 at the University of Pretoria.