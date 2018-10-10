Busa: Mboweni a safe pair of hands to run Treasury
Mboweni was appointed to the position late Tuesday afternoon when Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Minister Nhlanhla Nene's resignation.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa says that President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen well by appointing Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister as he's a "safe pair of hands" to run this portfolio.
Mboweni was appointed to the position late Tuesday afternoon when Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Minister Nhlanhla Nene's resignation.
Busa president Sipho Pityana says that Mboweni has the right kind of experience to be Finance Minister.
"He is somebody who is tried and tested in dealing with matters of the economy, both in terms of the country and has an appreciation of where the international markets are and where to best position the country. And I my view is that business will welcome him because he is someone that we have dealt with in many ways."
WATCH: Nene out, Mboweni in
