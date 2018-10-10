Baxter: Bafana won't disrespect Seychelles

SA are hosting the island nation at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and then the two will meet again on Tuesday, out in the Seychelles.

JOHANNESBURG - Stuart Baxter says his boys need to guard against underestimating Seychelles ahead of their Afcon 2019 qualifier on Saturday.

South Africa are hosting the island nation at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and then the two will meet again on Tuesday, out in Seychelles.

Bafana are second in their group, behind Libya, but only on goal difference, having beaten Nigeria last year and drawing with the Libyans last month.

Victory over Seychelles, home and away, will all but seal their passage to Cameroon in June.

Baxter says they have to try to overcome the pre-game jitters quickly.

"Nerves, anxiety, complacency, things like that affect the intensity. if we play with the intensity we're showing now, and the quality of the structure, then we will pick our way through, but it takes time."

Baxter says this team isn't better than the one he had for the World Cup qualifiers.

"I can't say this is a better squad. I can say this is a different squad, I think it's an exciting squad. You can see which way we're pushing, we're pushing towards the younger players, the talented players rather than the more established ones."



Baxter says South Africa should learn from past mistakes of disrespecting so-called small nations.

"I said this when we played Cape Verde, I think we were all a little off the mark in terms of saying this is one of those small countries because they may be small in stature but they have players that are playing good quality and they gave Senegal a real run for their money as well."

SA hasn't been to the Afcon since the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea. They missed the 2017 showpiece in Gabon.