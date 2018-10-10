Basic Education Dept ready for 2018 matric exams

It’s briefed Parliament’s Basic Education Portfolio Committee on plans to ensure smooth operations at eight thousand exam centres countrywide.

It’s briefed Parliament’s Basic Education Portfolio Committee on plans to ensure smooth operations at 8,000 exam centres countrywide.

The final grade 12 exams are set to start on 22 October.

Close to 800,000 learners will sit for the National Senior Certificate exams.

The Education Department says a number of interventions have been taken to ensure the credibility of exams are improved.

The department’s Priscilla Okubanjo says that all 147 question papers have been set and approved by the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi.

“For 2018 specifically, we also had a strategy and from all of that we cleaned out six key areas of focus and that was reviewing and strengthening paper development that we felt was key and support monitoring of our district offices.”

Officials say they are communicating with intelligence agencies to avert possible delays that might arise as a result of protests.

