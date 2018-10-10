Barbie deployed to close 'Dream Gap' for young girl

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Barbie deployed to close 'Dream Gap' for young girl

The doll's maker Mattel on Tuesday announced a sweeping campaign in collaboration with university researchers to teach young girls to believe in themselves, and not to buy into sexist gender stereotypes.

Picture: OfficialBarbieSouthAfrica/Facebook.com
Picture: OfficialBarbieSouthAfrica/Facebook.com
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Over the years, Barbie has taken on many roles: beach beauty, scientist, even president of the United States. And now, she will work to help young girls close the so-called "Dream Gap."

The doll's maker Mattel on Tuesday announced a sweeping campaign in collaboration with university researchers to teach young girls to believe in themselves, and not to buy into sexist gender stereotypes.

"Research has identified that starting at age five, many girls are less likely than boys to view their own gender as smart and begin to lose confidence in their own competence," Mattel said in a statement.

The company will fund research and work on "rallying a community around supporting girls" through its multi-year Dream Gap Project.

Mattel unveiled a new ad featuring young girls holding placards that read "Close the Dream Gap" and ties into Barbie's "You Can Be Anything" campaign.

The brand is working with researchers at New York University and hopes to extend that initiative in other partnerships around the world.

It also will highlight "at least 10 empowering female role models each year globally."

Though Barbie is often criticized for perpetuating negative stereotypes with her impossibly lean physique, the brand has worked hard in recent years to portray a modern image.

In early 2016, the California-based company launched Barbie versions in three different body shapes, tall, petite and curvy, and in seven different skin tones.

This year's featured career is a robotics engineer. Another new line showcased "Inspiring Women" such as aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

"Since 1959, Barbie has inspired the limitless potential in every girl," said Lisa McKnight, general manager and senior vice president for Barbie at Mattel.

"We believe that empowering them at a young age is a catalyst to unlocking their full potential."

In July, Mattel announced that it was cutting 2,200 jobs after reporting another steep quarterly loss, despite rising Barbie sales.

The company, which also produces Matchbox cars and Fisher-Price educational toys, has faced tough competition from video game makers and other electronic toys.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA