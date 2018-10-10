Popular Topics
Barbara Hogan to implicate Zuma in testimony, commission hears

Hogan was meant to give evidence at the commission on Wednesday, but the session was postponed because she failed to send her statement to the inquiry on time.

A video screengrab of Barbara Hogan appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 10 October 2018.
A video screengrab of Barbara Hogan appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 10 October 2018.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard that former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan will implicate former President Jacob Zuma in her testimony.

Hogan was meant to give evidence at the commission on Wednesday morning, but the session was postponed because she failed to send her statement to the inquiry on time.

Current Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s testimony has also been moved from Friday to next month with the commission saying it only has his draft statement so far.

Themba Maseko, Vytjie Mentor, and former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene are some of the names of witnesses that have implicated Zuma in state capture.

The Zondo commission heard Hogan will add on that list.

Zuma’s lawyer Daniel Mantsha said: “We have been invited as per the notice in terms of the rules of the commission that the former president is implicated in the evidence which the witness before you is going to give.”

When approached for comment, Hogan wouldn’t be drawn on how she will be implicating the former president except to say “you will find out soon”.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

