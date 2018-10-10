Barbara Hogan expected to testify at state capture inquiry today

Hogan has been outspoken about Zuma's administration and had called for him to step down last year.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is expected take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry this morning to give her version of events after her name was raised during testimony in August.

Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor told the commission that she was offered Hogan’s job as Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas in 2010.

The commission has been tasked with investigating claims of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes that allegedly benefitted the Guptas and others linked to former President Jacob Zuma.

Hogan is among the high-profile witnesses scheduled to testify at the state capture inquiry this month. Her testimony is set to offer clarity on what happened in 2010 when she was removed from her position during a Cabinet reshuffle.

In August, Mentor told the commission she was offered the position if she dropped the South African Airways flight route to India in favour of the Gupta airline, Jet Airways.

Mentor says she refused and therefore was not appointed as the Public Enterprises Minister.

Hogan has been outspoken about Zuma's administration and had called for him to step down last year after several ministers were removed from their posts.

