4 things Gigaba said about his relationship with Guptas

Here are a few things Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba said about the Guptas in Parliament, which may or may not come in handy sometime in the future.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba spent Tuesday night explaining how members of the Gupta family became naturalised South African citizens, despite a number of key steps being missed. He also used the chance to take the country into his confidence about his relationship with the controversial family.

Here are a few things he said, which may or may not come in handy sometime in the future.

'NO FAVOURS'

Gigaba said he’s never done any favours for the Gupta family nor received any gratification from them.

'NEVER HELPED THE GUPTAS'

Gigaba also said that a false narrative is being created that he helped the family to capture the state and he denied doing this.

'NOT BUDDIES' WITH THE GUPTAS'

According to Gigaba, he has always kept it professional and civil with the Guptas, not conducting himself as a friend would.

'NEVER MET ASHU CHAWLA'

Gupta associate Ashu Chawla has been at the centre of a number of state capture allegations. His naturalisation has also been in question, including how he was allowed to take an ID book photo with sunglasses on.

Gigaba says Chawla's naturalisation happened before his time as minister.