300 Indonesian families receiving aid from Gift of the Givers

PALU - About 300 families are receiving food parcels and accommodation from South African NGO Gift of the Givers which is helping with needed relief in the aftermath of Indonesia’s devastating earthquake.

Volunteers will be building tents able to accommodate several families in one of the worst affected villages, Petobo.

It has been nearly two weeks since the 7.5 magnitude earthquake ravaged the west coast island of Sulawesi killing close to 2,000 people.

Thursday is the deadline set by Indonesian authorities to stop the search for thousands of bodies that are still unaccounted for.

#Indonesia Moro says there weren’t enough rescue teams that could come and save her. She says her belief in God is what helped her stay strong.Moro, her disabled son and granddaughter were eventually saved by her other son who came searching for them. ZN pic.twitter.com/1Q1EqLP5kK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2018

Petobo, a part of Palu, has seen high levels of desperation where basic resources such as water are scarce.

A truck loaded with 300 bags containing boxes of noodles, rice and water have been delivered.

Among those who’ve received food parcels in the area, is a mother and her disabled son who were stuck in the mud for three days until they were rescued.

