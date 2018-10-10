2 killed in Florida multi-vehicle crash
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the N1 north in Florida.
It's understood a truck collided with a car and motorcycle under the Ontdekkers bridge on the highway earlier on Wednesday.
The truck driver and the motorcyclist were killed in the crash.
ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found that both men had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.
“The driver of the light motor vehicle was assessed and found to have escaped injury.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
