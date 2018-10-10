2 Ekurhuleni suspects bust with drugs worth R800K
The two suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two people and confiscated drugs worth over R800,000 in Ekurhuleni.
Officers say they acted on a tip-off that led to a house in Palm Ridge this week where they discovered the significant amount of cat and crystal meth.
In another case, also this week, police in Katlehong seized drugs, a police uniform and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said: “Management of police in Gauteng have applauded the successful drug-bust and subsequent arrests following an intelligence-driven integrated operation, where members of the South African Police Service in Ekurhuleni West had teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Unit from Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
