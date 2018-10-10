1 person dies, another critically injured after Eskom power station explosion

The utility says the power tripped at Unit 5 of the Lethabo power station causing an explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that one person has been killed and another critically injured at its Lethabo power station in the Vaal.

The utility says the power tripped at Unit 5 of the station causing an explosion on Wednesday.

Eskom says it's not clear what caused the trip.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says they’re investigating the extent of the damage to the unit.