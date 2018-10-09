ZCTU calls on Zimbabweans to join march against money transfers tax
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main trade union is calling on all Zimbabweans to join its street protests on Thursday against a new 2% tax on electronic money transfers.
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Peter Mutasa says the protests will be peaceful and Zimbabweans should not be afraid of a state crackdown.
Mutasa says Zimbabweans have a constitutional right to demonstrate.
He says his organisation is pushing for a reversal of a 2% tax on money transfers.
The tax has been blamed for recent price hikes and shortages.
At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Mutasa called on Zimbabweans from all parties, as well as students and informal traders to join the protest marches.
Six people were shot dead just two months ago during an army crackdown on post-election protests saw.
But Mutasa says if people do nothing, they’ll die anyway because pharmacies are shutting down and hospitals don’t have drugs.
